Market Drayton gardeners presented with awards as Mayor calls for more entries to bloom competition

Mayor Roy Aldcroft presented awards alongside Town Crier Geoff Russell at the ceremony on Wednesday, September 11 at Market Drayton Royal British Legion.

The town council thanked the Royal British Legion for their hospitality and everyone who attended saying "it was a great turn out and thoroughly enjoyed by all".

Mayor and Councillor Roy Aldcroft said: "Once again it was delightful to walk around and see some of the older entrants who have improved on the entries they made last year.

"Absolutely amazing, particularly the schools.

"Some gardens had flowers, water features, some concentrated more on ecology and bringing in nature to the garden.

"There was a good variety. We just need more people to take part, we know there are more gardens in the town that we see which could definitely be entries into the competition.

Winners receive their awards

"We would love to see more than what we are at the moment. We know a lot of people take part of their gardens."

The award for the best front garden in Market Drayton this year went to Mr Little and Stacey Bradshaw while Tim Hayward was awarded with having the best back garden and patio display in the town.

Paul Austin was given the best allotment/vegetable garden award as well as the best environmentally friendly award while Kevin Alexander won the best water garden.

Elsewhere, the best group dwelling was given to Goosefields and the best hanging basket/planter/window box was given to Sharon Porter.

Longlands Primary School pipped Buntingsdale Primary School to scoop the best school award, and Mayor Roy Aldcroft says it was difficult to choose a winner.

"They were two different styles of gardens. It was very difficult and we had an interesting time, not only with the schools but with everything else," said the Mayor.