'What manhood looks like is shifting': Shropshire's 'TikTok priest' on why young men are turning towards religion

Rev. Pippa White, the curate for Fauls, Tilstock, and Whitchurch, appeared on the hit ITV show on Monday (April 21).

Speaking to hosts Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh, Pippa shared her own personal journey to becoming a priest - and soon vicar - as well as how she’s using social media to connect with the younger generation of church-goers.

Pippa, who has more than 20k followers and half a million video likes on social media app TikTok, said: “I did not originally want to be a 'TikTok vicar'. It was my sister pushing me into it.

“But the thing that really pushed me into it was, as I was going through discernments and training and curacy, I wasn't seeing anyone who looked like me in the church.

“And I was getting loads of jokes about The Vicar of Dibley.

“But that only works because I am a woman - there’s not much else in common with her.

"So I thought maybe I should do it.”

Pippa White, 29, is a priest in Whitchurch. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

In response to new figures suggesting more young people, particularly men, are attending church, Pippa said she is not surprised to see more young people engaging with faith, albeit in a different medium.

The 29-year-old priest said she did find it interesting that the findings focus on men, as Christianity is “traditionally” and “anecdotally” a more female dominated space.

Pippa added: “To be a young man at the moment is really difficult. It’s really hard.

“What it means to be a man, what manhood looks like is shifting as we speak - and that’s where social media is actually this real double edged sword when it comes to being a young man.

“I’m not surprised that young men are looking for meaning and looking for ways to structure their lives - and one of the obvious ways to do that is to look at religion.”

Wrapping up the interview, Richard asks Pippa for her opinion on whether Prince Andrew should be forgiven.

Taken aback, Pippa said: “Forgiveness depends on true repentance.”

Pippa promotes Christianity and the Church of England while busting myths and misconceptions via her TikTok channel. Find out more information about Pippa White via her official page.