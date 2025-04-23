Man charged with assault on police officer in Shrewsbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses to an assault on an officer on Castle Street.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the attack, which occurred at around 3.10pm on Tuesday (April 22).

Castle Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Lee Birch, 42 and of no fixed abode, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and being in possession of a class B drug.

Birch has since been released on bail and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 29.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "It is believed members of the public witnessed the assault, and officers are asking them to get in contact.

"Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to contact PC Darren Shelbourne by emailing darren.shelbourne@westmercia.police.uk".