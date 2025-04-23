Whitchurch man one of 12 charged over supply of drugs in Chester

Cheshire Police said that officers investigating the supply of illegal drugs in the town have charged 12 people following raids earlier this month.

A statement from the police said a number of individuals have been charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug.

They include Scott Ward, 36, of Burton Road, Blacon, Lee Ward, 44, of Wordsworth Crescent, Blacon, Amy Allman, 29, of Wordsworth Crescent, Blacon, Katie Whitley, 42, of Wordsworth Crescent, Blacon, Ryan Crank, 32, of Wordsworth Crescent, Blacon, Shane Stokes, 43, of Wemyss Road, Blacon, Shane Bright, 29, of Palgrave Close, Blacon, Alexander Bell, 43, of Dee Park, Holt, North Wales, Karl Eyre, 45, of Beeby Way, Broughton, Sam Booth, 36, of Nash Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Lewis Higgins, 35, of Caldecott Crescent, Whitchurch, and Peter Wiggins, 55, of Wordsworth Crescent, Chester.

Amy Allman has also been charged with conspiracy to supply nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and concealing criminal property.

Lee Ward has also been charged with conspiracy to supply nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation.

All 12 will appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday, May 2.

The charges relate to a series of warrants which took place at addresses in Chester, Staffordshire, North Wales and Liverpool on Thursday, April 3.