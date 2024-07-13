Shropshire Star
Village show returns to the Citadel

A popular village show is again being held again next month at one of north Shropshire's most stunning venues.

By Richard Williams
Published

On Sunday August 4, the Weston under Redcastle  village show is set to return  to the Citadel Showground.

The venue, within a stones throw of Hawkstone Park Follies, will host an array of traditional country pursuits.Vintage tractors, classic cars ,shire horses, pony club

activities all join a number of stalls plant & produce ,refreshments and children’s games.

Admission is £7.50 for adults ,children enter free.

Two local charities will benefit from funds raised with  Lingen Davies Cancer  Appeal and The Movement Centre at the Orthopaedic Hospital Gobowen being selected to benefit.

