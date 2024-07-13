Village show returns to the Citadel

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Sunday August 4, the Weston under Redcastle village show is set to return to the Citadel Showground.

The venue, within a stones throw of Hawkstone Park Follies, will host an array of traditional country pursuits.Vintage tractors, classic cars ,shire horses, pony club

activities all join a number of stalls plant & produce ,refreshments and children’s games.

Admission is £7.50 for adults ,children enter free.

Two local charities will benefit from funds raised with Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal and The Movement Centre at the Orthopaedic Hospital Gobowen being selected to benefit.