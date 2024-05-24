General Election 2024: Labour chooses its candidate for North Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Natalie Rowley has been selected by the party as the prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for North Shropshire.

The seat is currently held by Ms Morgan, which is also being contested by Conservative candidate and former Clwyd South MP, Simon Baynes, Craig Emery for the Greens and Mark Whittle for Reform UK.

On her selection as PPC, Ms Rowley said: “I’m incredibly proud to be selected to represent the Labour Party in North Shropshire, and excited to be out campaigning during this general election.

“There is real momentum behind Labour and a widespread feeling that a change of government is needed.

“I grew up on a council estate, experiencing many of the struggles that people still face today. I know how bad policies and legislation can impact our lives. This tough start in life has given me the skills and the drive to fight for our communities here, and to be an experienced voice at the heart of policy making”

The healthcare worker, who volunteers to help coach football to girls, added: “In my spare time I’m passionate about getting girls and children active in the county. Through my love of football I want to pass this on to the next generation of girls, to give them opportunities to take part in sport to stay fit and healthy.”

She said as a Parish Councillor in St Martins, she has worked in her local community to improve broadband speeds, highlight road safety issues for children travelling to school and support the youth centre.

She added: “I know from speaking to residents in Oswestry, Whitchurch and Market Drayton that nothing works as it should any more, from childcare, dental care and hospital waiting lists to buses and rail travel.

"Since the 2010 Conservative/Lib Dem coalition we’ve had 14 years of decline, where families are really struggling with the cost of living crisis. They want a change of government, with the Labour Party the only party who can deliver a plan to sort out the mess that the country is in.”