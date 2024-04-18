Shropshire fire crews share pictures from dramatic mid-air plane crash exercise

Those nearby to Sleap Airfield may have been surprised to see a fleet of emergency service crews on the runway on Wednesday.

If they'd stopped and watched, they would have seen a dramatic scenario play out as firefighters and paramedics dealt with the aftermath of a mid-air collision of two light aircraft.

But fortunately for everyone involved - it was all in the name of training.

Fire crews from around Wellington, Wem, Whitchurch and Craven Arms were summoned to the Harmer Hill airfield on Wednesday evening for the multi-agency training exercise.

A spokesperson for Amber Watch Wellington, the team behind Wellington's on-call service said it was a "brilliant effort from all involved" at what they called a "very busy but great training exercise".

They said: "We were joined by several crews from across the brigade, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Sleap airfields own fire crew.

"Crews were presented with a simulated mid-air collision of two aircraft during an air show which had resulted in numerous casualties and one aircraft on fire.

"Thank you to all the volunteers who acted as casualties, and thank you to Sleap Airfield and Shropshire Aero Club for use of their facilities!"