Inside the former vicarage turned massive country home on the market for £1.15m

Located in the picturesque village of Hales on the Staffordshire-Shropshire border, the Old Vicarage is now a massive and prestigious country home.

But priced at £1,150,000, this six bedroom, three bathroom and five reception room home is going to need some new owners with very deep pockets.

According to Zoopla's mortgage calculator, with a 10 per cent deposit, a mortgage with a five per cent interest rate would cost £6,050 a month.

The home has 1.2 acres of garden.

According to agents Edge Goodrich, the property "exudes charm and character" and boasts living spaces that "cater to both comfortable everyday living and more formal entertaining".

If formal entertaining is your forte, you've plenty of rooms to host from. There's a morning room, a dining room and a drawing room - and that's not including the cosy conservatory and snug.

The formal dining room.

One of five reception rooms.

The kitchen features an Aga and a large adjoining utility room and pantry.

The kitchen has an Aga.

Two staircases lead upstairs to six generously sized bedrooms, including a master suite with a dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

The further five bedrooms are served by a family bathroom and a separate shower room.

Outside, the mature gardens extend to 1.2 acres and include a tennis court and lawns with uninterrupted views to the south.

The outbuildings can house up to six cars.

An of course, a tennis court.

Outbuildings provide room to park up to six cars, and a room over the main garage offers the new owners the potential to create annexed accommodation - if six bedrooms don't quite fill the brief.

The property is being listed by Edge Goodrich and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/67011049