Motorcyclist arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash where child passenger was injured

The incident took place at the Espley Roundabout on the A53, near Hodnet, earlier today.

Police said there had been a crash involving the bike and another vehicle, which left a child passenger on the bike with "relatively minor injuries".

Officers said that following a positive breath test, the rider had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A post from Shropshire Cops on social media said: "Response officers, supported by officers from the Operational Police Unit (traffic, Firearms, dogs) and North Shropshire SNT are in attendance at a road traffic collision on the A53 at Espley roundabout where the rider of a motorcycle has been in collision with another vehicle resulting in relatively minor injuries to the child pillion passenger.

"The rider of the bike has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving at the scene flowing a positive breath sample."