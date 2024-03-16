Housing plan for north Shropshire dairy farm is rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The scheme earmarked for White House Farm in Weston Lullingfields, near Baschurch, would have seen outline permission granted for six three-bedroomed properties on the site of a former agricultural building and slurry bed.

But Shropshire Council planners said the development could be harmful to the setting of the Grade II-listed farmhouse, and said the noise and smell from farming activities could impact on future residents.

A supporting statement accompanying the proposal said the farm’s owners were looking to scale back their operations and move from dairy farming to beef cattle, which meant a farm building could be demolished to make way for the development.

They added that the shift away from dairy farming would reduce vehicle movements through the village, which they admitted were a cause of “controversy” with residents.

Baschurch Parish Council had lodged an objection to the scheme, which it described as “excessive” and an “over-development”.

“The density of the housing units could lead to congestion which would have a negative impact on access to the properties,” they said.

“The proposed development allocates up to 12 car parking spaces – this is a significant volume of traffic for a modest access routes into the development. If any of the dwellings has guests parking on the road then this could cause significant access issues.”

Rejecting the plans, Shropshire Council planning officers said the development was “incongruous”, and as an outline scheme has been submitted they could not be sure of the effect on the nearby listed farmhouse building.

“There is no surety that the development will not cause less than substantial harm to the significance of the Grade II listed White House and its curtilage listed historic farmstead,” they said.

“Indeed, the provision of any new dwellings of this nature, on the rural edge of the hamlet and within the wider setting of the identified designated heritage assets, will be incongruous within its wider context and of this part of the village.”

They added that noise, dust and odour from neighbouring barns would cause issues for anyone moving into the properties.

“The future use of these barns is not clear, the information provided indicates that they are likely to be used for beef cattle, this use is likely to have an adverse impact on the proposed dwellings, unless the properties are only occupied by persons associated with the activities associated with the farm, which is not the case.”