Best Kept Village competition to be held in county for first time

The Community Foundation’s Best Kept Village and Community Competition is now open for entries.

The competition operates across the UK, but has never been held in Shropshire before.

It is held to celebrate the charm and vibrancy of the county’s villages and communities. And, in recognition of the cost of living crisis, organisers have agreed to waive the usual entry fees.

The competition will place a special emphasis on recognising attempts to increase community cohesion and unity, accounting for 25 per cent of the overall marks.

Jo Cooper, manager of the competition, said it was a fantastic way for neighbourhoods to come together and highlight what makes them special.

She said there had been a notable surge of interest in the competition since the coronavirus pandemic, with people feeling a sense of pride in their communities.

“The competition promises to be an inspiring celebration of Shropshire’s rich tapestry of communities, all keen to make sure that their community is crowned Shropshire’s best.”

There are multiple categories including best large and small villages, as well as sustainable and green awards, plus competitions where children demonstrate their writing and art skills.

The deadline for entries is April 30, and communities interested in participating can find more information and entry guidelines on the official website at shropshire.foundation

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in September.