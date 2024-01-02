MP vows to keep fighting for Shropshire this year

The North Shropshire MP and her team say they have dealt with over 12,000 requests for help and information since she was elected in a by-election in 2021. More than 6,000 of these were in the past 12 months.

In Westminster the MP spoke 157 times in Parliament in 2023 and took part in 203 votes. She says she plans to be just as active in 2024 and is ready to return to Parliament on January 8.

"It's an honour to represent in Parliament the area that my family and I call home. One of the things I enjoy the most is knocking on doors of residents to hear what they have to say. That's helped me to truly represent our area in Parliament.”

When Helen Morgan was elected two years ago she made a promise to keep residents informed all year round. To keep this promise, the MP has put out leaflets and letters to North Shropshire residents throughout the year, highlighting her campaigns from bus services to ambulance response times and speeding to mobile coverage.

Thousands of North Shropshire residents are also signed-up to Helen's 'Weekly Update' email bulletins. Each week Helen reports back on everything she's been doing in Westminster and North Shropshire.

Helen added: "I'm grateful to the hundreds of residents who took the time to reply to my weekly updates during the year and all the messages of support I've received.

"I will continue raising my voice on the issues that matter to local people and helping them with their problems during the coming year."