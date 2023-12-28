Pharmacy leaders meet Shropshire MP to talk about winter role

The drop-in event held in Parliament with representatives from Community Pharmacy England was set-up to showcase the use of pharmacy provision in the wider healthcare system, especially over winter.

The MP has echoed calls made by the sector to deliver a long-term program of investment to support the NHS.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “It was very useful to meet with Community Pharmacy England to talk about the role they can play improving health services and getting people the support they need.

“This is particularly important in rural areas like Shropshire where too many people have already had bad experiences with A&E this winter.

“Pharmacies can clearly play a role to help reduce demand and combat waiting times - something we desperately need in Shropshire.”