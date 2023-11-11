A41 shut at Hinstock after crash at junction, drivers told to find alternative routes
The A41 near Hinstock has been shut after a crash at a junction.
Traffic has been stopped at the junction of the A41 and Chester Road at Hinstock, between Market Drayton and Newport, say police.
West Mercia Police says the road is closed and that other emergency services are in attendance.
A statement said: "Plan an alternative route and allow travel time."
AA Traffic News says the crash was first reported at 10.25am.