Thy wool be done: Famous Knitted Bible exhibition coming to Shropshire this month

One of the scenes portrayed in the knitted bible which was on display in Shropshire in 2016

After a long wait, The United Benefice – a group of churches in North Shropshire – will be hosting the renowned exhibition this October before it continues on its tour.

The project incorporates hundreds of figures which have been crafted in wool and depict famous stories from the bible including Adam and Eve, The Last Supper, Noah's Ark and The Nativity.

Team Rector, Becky Richards, said, “It has been touring the country for a number of years. It is accessible for all ages. engaging children and adults alike.

"The knitted figures present well known stories in an interesting and exciting way.

"Some of the stories we know and some of them are less obvious, but even if you are not very religious the amount of work and craftsmanship is unbelievable.”

The exhibition is set out as a ‘Trail’ with scenes in four of the Benefice's eight churches in Hinstock, Hodnet, Stoke on Tern and Cheswardine.

People can visit the Knitted Bible on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27 from 3 to 6pm and on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 from 10am until 4pm.

Children will receive a passport which will be stamped at each church. Anyone collecting all four stamps can win their own knitted character.

Each scene will have a story sheet which can be taken away to ‘build your own bible’.