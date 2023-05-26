MP pledges to fight for fairer funding for rural schools

Helen Morgan MP, centre with head, Dr Jane Tinker and deputy, Mr G Simms

North Shropshire’s MP visited the school in Baschurch this week where she spoke with teaching staff and saw the areas of the school in need of investment, including the large number of demountable buildings.

This comes after the MP’s recent survey of schools in the area, which asked headteachers to feed back on what challenges they are facing.

She has pledged to take on board views from educators and parents across North Shropshire and campaign in Parliament for fairer rural school funding.

The MP said attracting staff to rural areas is a problem faced by many parts of the public sector, with GP surgeries and dental practices across North Shropshire also struggling to recruit.

“Schools across Shropshire are doing fantastic work to provide a great education for children in what are often very challenging financial circumstances.

“It was good to visit the Corbet to talk to the staff, tour the premises, and speak to some very impressive pupils.

“A common theme arising from schools of all sizes across North Shropshire is how unfair the funding formula is to rural areas. We simply do not get the same spending per pupil that our urban counterparts do, and that’s not fair.

“I’ll be continuing to campaign in Parliament for a boost in rural school funding and to keep highlighting this inequity.”