Step back in time to the 1940s this May half term at RAF Museum Cosford

By Megan Howe

Visitors to RAF Museum Cosford can step back in time this May half term for 1940s Week.

The Museum will be turning back the clock to a time when rationing, digging for victory and make do and mend were everyday occurrences.

Homefront craft workshops, a classic war film series, trying on RAF uniforms of the era, and a vintage fair are just some of the experiences on offer throughout the school break for the whole family.

A wide range of craft workshops will encourage visitors of all ages to brush up on their needle work and crochet skills, learning how to re-use fabric to create new accessories.

People can transform their recycled household items into a new home decoration, create a mini ribbon wreaths using strips of fabric, and have a go at making a needle case.

They can also improve their machine sewing skills by making a tote bag, and following a step-by-step guide to create a hand sewn owl to take home.

In the Dig for Victory zone, visitors will have the chance to learn how to grow their own vegetables and ake home their own pea, bean or carrot plant.

There will also be traditional Morris dancing, a Ready Steady Ration workshop, as well as an RAF uniform handing zone – where people can dress up and take pictures.

The 1940s Week will culminate with a Vintage Fair on Friday 2 to Sunday 4 June, bringing together vintage retailers with a programme of live music and entertainment.

A display of vintage vehicles, and re-enactment groups in period settings will set the scene.

Admission to the RAF Museum, 1940s Week and Vintage Fair is free, but charges apply for some of the activities.

For more information on the event and to pre-book your arrival time visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

