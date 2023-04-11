Liberal Democrat's pub closure fears

Helen Morgan MP at the Royal Hill in Edgerley

The party says that following the Budget when the Chancellor changed business energy support from a cap on unit costs of electricity and gas to a discount covering a proportion of the price, many hospitality businesses are facing a gap in their finances.

The Liberal Democrats say their analysis shows that small and medium sized pubs, restaurants, and cafes are facing an increase in bills of £231 million – around £2,623 per business in Shropshire.

Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, Helen Morgan said: “Business energy support has acted as a lifeline for pubs, restaurants and cafes across Shropshire as costs rise and rise. Cutting this while bills are still high and inflation is soaring will have a hugely negative impact on businesses across the county.

“In rural Shropshire, pubs are often far more than just a place to get a drink – they are the hub of their community.

"I visited the Royal Hill at Edgerley during flooding earlier this year, and saw the incredible work they do to keep the community moving when waters are high in and around Melverley.

"Their work in combating rural isolation is really important, and is a great example of why the government need to show their support for the industry.