Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Praise for parish council's fight to see village railway station reopened

By Sue AustinNorth ShropshirePublished:

Shrewsbury town councillors have applauded the campaign to re-open Baschurch Railway Station.

The former Baschurch station sits next to the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.
The former Baschurch station sits next to the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.

Councillor Chris |Lemon congratulated Baschurch Parish Council’s efforts to re-open it's railway station, and its first successful steps towards the project.

Earlier this month the parish council and residents convinced a planning committee to ignore council officers’ advice and give a housing development the green light.

The developer, Shingler Homes, has pledged to ring-fence land for a railway station car park in its plans for new housing.

Councillor Lemon said that having a car park would be essential for the village to have any chance of getting a station in the future.

"The scheme they envisage involves a transport interchange hub next to the station which will enable a greater catchment area to be taken into account when making the case for reinstatement, facilitating an integrated public transport service involving walking, cycling, buses and rail in the ideal scenario."

Town councillors agreed to his motion to call on the Shrewsbury Area Committee of Shropshire Association of Local Councils through its Representative to consider how this parish council initiative might be promoted widely across the county as an example of best practice on developing sustainable transport at the first tier of Local Government.

North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News