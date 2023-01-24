Praise for parish council's fight to see village railway station reopened

The former Baschurch station sits next to the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.

Councillor Chris |Lemon congratulated Baschurch Parish Council’s efforts to re-open it's railway station, and its first successful steps towards the project.

Earlier this month the parish council and residents convinced a planning committee to ignore council officers’ advice and give a housing development the green light.

The developer, Shingler Homes, has pledged to ring-fence land for a railway station car park in its plans for new housing.

Councillor Lemon said that having a car park would be essential for the village to have any chance of getting a station in the future.

"The scheme they envisage involves a transport interchange hub next to the station which will enable a greater catchment area to be taken into account when making the case for reinstatement, facilitating an integrated public transport service involving walking, cycling, buses and rail in the ideal scenario."