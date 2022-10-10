The best places to go pumpkin picking in Shropshire

Sophie Cole, from Essington Farm, helps to harvest the pumpkins ready for Halloween...

Fields and farms across Shropshire are filled up with jack-o-lanterns in waiting.

In the last few years, picking your own pumpkins has become a popular autumnal activity, with many heading to farms for the perfect family photo-op.

Northwood Pumpkin Patch

There will be thousands of pumpkins to choose from with prices from just £1.00, along with a spooky trail and witches village.

The pumpkin patch event is held near Wem, SY4 5NN.

It is open seven days a week until October 31 from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free, and no booking is required.

Entry is free and pre-booking is not required.

Little Wytheford Farm

Little Wytheford Farm, Shawbury, SY4 4JW, is open from Saturday, October 8, from 10am-4pm, and then open every weekend after Friday, October 14 and every day during half term.

Booking is not required, and it is free to attend.

Pumpkins start at 50 pence, with most being £2 - £3 according to the website.

They have several photo opportunities, including a pumpkin house, all of which are free to use.

Llynclys Hall Farm Shop

Llynclys Hall Farm Shop in Oswestry, SY10 8AD will be open from Saturday, October 8, to Monday, October 31, every day from 9.30-5pm.

Booking is required, and the cost if £5 per car.

Full event information and booking details can be found on the website: llynclyshall.co.uk/pick-your-own-pumpkin-booking

Magical Malpas PYO Farm

Magical Malpay PYO Farm on Malpas Road, Malpas, SY13 4RB will be open from 10am-4pm every weekend, Fridays from October 14, and every day during half term.

No booking is required.

Pumpkins are £2 each for small sizes, and regular sized are £3.50.

There is refreshments, indoor seating & a picnic area on-site.

Full event information can be found on the Facebook page: facebook.com/Malpasstrawberriessandpumpkins/

Winston Farm Pumpkin patch

Winston Farm in Ellesmere, SY12 9BA, is open every weekend throughout October and half term, from 9am-5pm.

There are thousands of pumpkins to choose from, and they are available for £10 for three.

Full details can be found on the website: winstonfarm.co.uk/pumpkin-picking-at-winston-farm-shropshire/

Apley Farm Shop's pumpkin festival

Guests are welcome to join the 'pumpkin express' at Norton, Shifnal, during selected dates throughout October.

They will be able to listen to a 'Spookley story being read', pick their own pumpkin and carve it in their carving cavern.

Full event and ticket information can be found on their website: apleyfarmshop.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/

Dorothy Clive Garden spooky Halloween woodland walk and pumpkin carving

On Saturday, October 29, Dorothy Clive Garden in Willoughbridge, Market Drayton, is hosting a Halloween event, where guests are welcomed to take part in their 'spooky woodland evening walk'.

The event starts 6.30pm, and the website states that it is not suitable for under 5s.

A pumpkin carving competition will be held, with prizes for winners.

Tickets are £6 per person.