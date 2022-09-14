Revealed: Some of the £1 million-plus properties sold across Shropshire postcodes over the last year

Ebnal Hall

And with sales reaching as high as a cool £1.75 million it means the area is in 74th place across England, Wales and Scotland as having the most sales over the £1 million price point.

Home buying company and auctioneer Property Solvers has crunched through HM Land Registry sold house price statistics to reveal there were 23 residential home sales of over the landmark figure from September 2021 up to September 2022.

The total value of these sales hit £28,430,075... and stunningly says this represented a 53% (from £16.50 million) compared to the same period in 2020-21.

It all puts SY above Kirkcaldy, in Fife, Scotland, but below Manchester.

Ruban Selvanayagam, Property Solvers co-founder said it would not be a surprise to see a cooling off across high-end property prices in the coming year.

He said: "Although there remains a fairly healthy volume of sales in this price bracket, evidence from around the country would suggest that buyer appetite for these types of homes has started to drop in recent months.

“£1 million-plus properties - even for the wealthy - are major commitment and indeed affected by the wider economy.

“With continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates as a result, it would not be too much of a surprise to see a continued cooling off across the high-end property market in the coming year at least."

Topping the sales list in the last year was Ebnal Hall, in Rhosygadfa, near Oswestry, at £1,750,000.

Not far behind was Sutton Road, in Shrewsbury, at £1,700,000, followed by Ferney Home Farm, Onibury, near Craven Arms, at £1,650,000.

Next up was The Old Vicarage, Fauls, Whitchurch, at £1,500,000 with Shrewsbury Road, Wem, at £1,400,000.

Equal at £1,375,000 was Canonbury, Shrewsbury, and Condover Park, Condover.

Handley House, in Norbury, Whitchurch, was at £1,275,075 and at the same price, Sutton Road, Shrewsbury, again.