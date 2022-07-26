Esteemed chefs collaborate for a Hawkstone pop-up dining experience

Andy and Arbinder in the kitchen

Esteemed chef Arbinder Singh Dugal took over Hawkstone Hall’s picturesque chapel last week, collaborating with executive chef Andrew Watts, to provide an exclusive 5-course fine dining experience.

The pop-up restaurant served an array of unique dishes between Tuesday, 19 and Wednesday 20 of July, including beetroot meringue, charcoal smoked trout, coriander sorbet and Indian baked cheesecake.

A spokesperson for Hawkstone Hall said: "On Tuesday 19th we held the six-course taster menu in our Saloon Restaurant, which wasn’t as initially planned but due to Covid drop-outs we felt the smaller space was more appropriate.

"The evening started with guests arriving at 6:30 for pre-drinks in our outdoor area, overlooking the gardens on the sunny evening it was.

"Food was served around 7:15 to 7:30 and probably finished around 9:00 to 9:15.

"As guests had finished their last course, Arbinder went and spoke to each table individually to talk through each dish, which they seemed to love.

"There were about 25 diners this evening.

"On Wednesday 20th the dining experience took place in our Chapel as we had completely sold out (around 50 people).

"Arbinder & Hawkstone’s executive chef Andrew Watts were both cooking alongside one another out of the Chapel Kitchen with guests able to see.

"It was atmospheric and ambient in the Chapel, especially when the sun went down."

Arbinder has more than 15 years of experience leading renowned restaurants across the UK and competed in the semi-finals of Masterchef in 2019.

He is known for his progressive Indian cuisine and used a combination of French and European cooking techniques to inspire a flavourful menu.