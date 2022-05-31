Shropshire residents tell of their experiences of this week's earthquake

The earthquake as recorded by the British Geological Survey

And those who felt the tremors, measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale, described very different experiences.

While no structural damage has been reporter, there were many worried people who feared there could be problems when the quake begin.

Describing the feeling on the Star's facebook page, Tina Shinton from Wellington, said: "I thought someone had driven into the house or fence. It was a very bizarre noise like thunder under my feet and the tremble was very noticeable be that only for a couple of seconds."

In Horsehay Alison James said she thought the rumble was a very large lorry going down the road.

Many who were in their homes said the noise was like doors slamming.

Jane Pickworth said she felt it in Shrewsbury.

"It sounded like two doors slamming downstairs except nobody was downstairs."

Others blamed their children for the sounds, before realising the children were either sitting on the sofa, or playing outside.

Tracy Evans in St Martins was able to tell her husband "I told you so" when the earthquake was confirmed.

"My hubby thought I was going mad when I said the sofa just rocked," she said.

Those outside described a feeling that the ground was moving.