Market Drayton Ginger and Spice Festival back for 2022

A date has been announced for the Ginger and Spice Festival 2022 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton.

The next festival is set to take place on and around Saturday, September 24, during British Food Fortnight.

Julia Roberts, founder and festival director, said: “We are delighted to be back in our sixth year with a full and exciting programme of fun, creative and educational events and activities relating to the culinary heritage and history of Market Drayton.

"We are thrilled that the Roving Canal Traders Group with their floating market will be joining us again, as well as other exciting line-ups to be announced over the next few weeks.

"We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Market Drayton to explore the town’s unique heritage.”

The festival will include the popular and free to enter spicy street market, which will take place on Cheshire Street in the centre of town, as well as a ticketed ‘Fodder and Tipple Trail’.

There will also be a self-guided heritage trail and contest available for families, which is free of charge, a food theatre with regional and local chefs and the floating market on the Shropshire Union Canal.

There will also be street entertainment, a stand-up comedian and grand finale fundraising jazz and blues concert at St Mary’s Church and more.

The Ginger and Spice Festival aims to bring together the community of Market Drayton to discover, explore and celebrate the town’s assets and unique cultural-heritage.

The festival also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, other community groups, and to explore heritage and places of historical interest in and around the rural market town.