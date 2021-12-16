Notification Settings

Youth Centre neglect is mirrored in the decline of other services, Green Party says

By Sue Austin

The Green Party says that a Youth Centre in Oswestry that is hardly used is an example of the way services have been run down in North Shropshire.

Duncan Kerr, the Green Party Candidate in the North Shropshire by-election, said that the plight of the centre, in Oak Street, was mirrored in so many services.

He said: "This Shropshire Council owned building was provided with lottery funding a decade ago, but services have been cut and cut and now it merely offers two sessions a week in term time only.

"We have a station with no trains, a youth centre with hardly any young people a police station you can’t visit and roads so pot-holed you can’t use them.

"Most recently we have had the closure of the ambulance stations, where there where often no ambulances. It is, it appears, the fate of all these facilities.

" It’s time to do something about the neglect of services in North Shropshire by electing a hard-working local MP who will fight to retain and re-build our vital pubic services.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

