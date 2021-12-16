Youth Centre neglect is mirrored in the decline of other services, Green Party says

Duncan Kerr

Duncan Kerr, the Green Party Candidate in the North Shropshire by-election, said that the plight of the centre, in Oak Street, was mirrored in so many services.

He said: "This Shropshire Council owned building was provided with lottery funding a decade ago, but services have been cut and cut and now it merely offers two sessions a week in term time only.

"We have a station with no trains, a youth centre with hardly any young people a police station you can’t visit and roads so pot-holed you can’t use them.

"Most recently we have had the closure of the ambulance stations, where there where often no ambulances. It is, it appears, the fate of all these facilities.