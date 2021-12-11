Notification Settings

Once in a lifetime opportunity for change Liberal Democrat leader says

By Sue Austin

Liberal Leader Ed Davey hasmade his fifth visit to North Shropshire to campaign with Helen Morgan and dozens of Liberal Democrat campaigners as the by-election reaches its final weekend.

Ed Davey MP, Helen Morgan and Lib Dem supporters

On the visit on Friday he made a rallying call to residents across Shropshire to switch their support to Helen Morgan and the Liberal Democrats.

Speaking in Whitchurch Ed Davey MP said: “North Shropshire has had a Conservative MP for decades but on Thursday we have a chance to send a message.

“This election gives residents in North Shropshire a once in a lifetime golden opportunity to vote for local Helen Morgan and tell the Conservatives that they cannot take the area for granted any longer.

“Something special is happening here, but the result on Thursday is too close to call. The choice is clear here - people can support a strong local champion in Helen, or back a Conservative from Birmingham who knows nothing about the issues this area faces.

“From local health services crumbling to farmers being left behind it is clear that North Shropshire needs an MP that lives locally and will fight for local services.

“Helen Morgan is a local champion who would deliver results for the local area.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

