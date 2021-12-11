Once in a lifetime opportunity for change Liberal Democrat leader says

Ed Davey MP, Helen Morgan and Lib Dem supporters

On the visit on Friday he made a rallying call to residents across Shropshire to switch their support to Helen Morgan and the Liberal Democrats.

Speaking in Whitchurch Ed Davey MP said: “North Shropshire has had a Conservative MP for decades but on Thursday we have a chance to send a message.

“This election gives residents in North Shropshire a once in a lifetime golden opportunity to vote for local Helen Morgan and tell the Conservatives that they cannot take the area for granted any longer.

“Something special is happening here, but the result on Thursday is too close to call. The choice is clear here - people can support a strong local champion in Helen, or back a Conservative from Birmingham who knows nothing about the issues this area faces.

“From local health services crumbling to farmers being left behind it is clear that North Shropshire needs an MP that lives locally and will fight for local services.