Fire crews sent to blaze at industrial unit between Shrewsbury and Welshpool

The incident happened at Marche Lane, Halfway House, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.15pm on Tuesday, April 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a 'barn fire' involving one single storey industrial unit measuring approx 40 x 30 metres.

"The fire is now under control and crews are using two breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet and a thermal image camera due to poor visibility."

The fire engines were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Minsterley, Oswestry and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.