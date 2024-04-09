Shropshire Star
Close

Fire crews sent to blaze at industrial unit between Shrewsbury and Welshpool

Five fire engines were sent out to a blaze at an industrial unit.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

The incident happened at Marche Lane, Halfway House, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.15pm on Tuesday, April 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a 'barn fire' involving one single storey industrial unit measuring approx 40 x 30 metres.

"The fire is now under control and crews are using two breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet and a thermal image camera due to poor visibility."

The fire engines were sent to the scene from Baschurch, Minsterley, Oswestry and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Similar stories
Most popular