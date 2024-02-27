Woman following in footsteps of grandparents with marathon support for charity

Shannon Walker, from Welshpool, will be running the event in aid of charity.

She said: “My grandad raised thousands of pounds for Lingen Davies along with his best friends Wynford Pugh and John Andrew in memory of lost loved ones helped by the charity during a cancer diagnosis.

“They used to do charity promise auctions and were very well known in the area for supporting this local charity.

“I have always wanted to do the marathon and I knew if I did it like this, for Lingen Davies, then I’d be carrying on their legacy and I want to make them proud.

“I have had so many people say they are really happy to donate as it’s a local charity and also lots of people who remember grandad, Wyn and John and all the fundraising they did. It’s been a great response so far.”

Shannon has raised £2,000 for Lingen Davies so far and her training is going well. She has always been a runner but doesn’t usually run this far and on April 21 she’ll be cheered on in London by three friends who are travelling with her from Welshpool.

“Lingen Davies did an amazing job and supported my Nan throughout her cancer treatment,” Shannon added.

“I am hoping to raise lots of money for the charity and the great work they do, I am also just very excited for the atmosphere and the feeling of finishing – hopefully!”

Karen Roberts, Fundraising and Volunteering Coordinator at Lingen Davies, said a huge thank you to Shannon for taking on this challenge.

“We’re always humbled by the efforts of people like Shannon who literally push themselves to the limits to fundraise and help those impacted by cancer in our community. A very big thank you to Shannon and all of our runners for taking on this epic challenge for Lingen Davies,” she said.

Lingen Davies exists to make a positive difference to those impacted by cancer in the community throughout Mid Wales, Shropshire, and Telford & Wrekin.

To sponsor Shannon visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/shannon-walker-london-marathon2024