Plans for 22 homes in village approved after highways and privacy issues addressed

Oswestry-based Pickstock Homes Ltd will be able to build a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom attached and detached houses as well as two- and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows at the site off the B4392 road to the east of Groes-Lwyd and west of the Rhoslan housing estate in Guilsfield, near Welshpool.

The company had lodged the reserved matter planning application with Powys County Council in March last year.

An outline planning application which decides the principle of building on a site was approved by Powys planners under delegated powers back in April 2020.

Several objections had been lodged against the scheme highlighting issues including highway safety, flooding and that the development will but a strain on the existing facilities in the village including the sewage system.

Powys highways authority had also raised concerns over the number of parking spaces originally planned at the site.

They also believed that recycling and rubbish collection vehicles would struggle to get around the new estate.

Following a number of meetings with the applicant and receiving revised road infrastructure drawings the highways authority has withdrawn their objections to the proposal.

Planning officer Lorraine Jenkin said: “The principle of the site is agreed following the outline consent and the fact that it is an allocated housing site within the Local Development Plan (LDP).

“The design and layout of the site in visual terms is considered to be acceptable. The house designs are typical of their type and varied throughout the site. Issues with privacy and over-looking for existing neighbours have been resolved.

“The applicant has addressed the needs of the Highways Authority, and the scheme is now considered to be acceptable. In conclusion, this proposal is considered to be a well-designed development and therefore the recommendation is one of consent.”

Before building work can start, a further sustainable drainage application will need to be approved.