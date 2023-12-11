The chance of a country life, at a bargain price - three bedroom house with rural views goes on the market

A three bedroom, detached house has just gone onto the market, for £250,000.

A quirky point is that the property is approached from the rear with a gravelled pathway going around the side to the front of the house.

The house is approached to the rear

The house, Gwylfa, at Llangadfan near Welshpool, is being sold by Morris Marshall and Poole which says the house is full of character in a superb rural location with views to the rear.

It is well appointed family accommodation it says and points out that there are large, landscaped gardens and ample driveway parking.

The property for sale at Llangadfan

"Lawns adjoining the driveway have raised vegetable beds and various shrubs along with a greenhouse, outside tap and power. There is a large timber shed and a summer house available by separate negotiation."

"The front garden is laid to level lawns with an inset pond and various fruit trees and there is great scope for further landscaping."