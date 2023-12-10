Where to see 200 farm vehicles light up the roads in the Welshpool Illuminated Tractor Run

Last year more than 200, all covered in Christmas lights, set out from the market down for a 30-mile round trip to raise money for charity.

The popular event is now back, with a whole afternoon of activities planned before the vehicles set out from Welshpool Livestock Market at around 5pm.

Tractors can start arriving from 1pm before gates open to the public an hour later.

All tractors must be on site by 3.30pm for judging. While take takes place, the children's tractor run, which involves pedal tractor entrants for under 8s who decorate and light up their toy vehicles before driving them round a course at the market.

Once the site is closed to members of the public at 4.30pm, it's a half-hour wait until the tractors take to the road.

Organisers say 224 people have entered the illuminated run, while 28 children are taking part in the junior event at the market.

This year they are raising money for The Children's Adventure Farm Trust, a charity that provides free activities for terminally ill, disabled and disadvantaged children.

From the market, the tractors will go along Salop Road into Welshpool and up the town's High Street.

They will then run to Guilsfield, Ardleen, Four Crosses, Llandrinio, Criggion, Trewern and Buttington before making their way back to Welshpool Livestock Market.

The detailed route is: Welshpool Livestock Market and left onto the bypass

Take the slip road right onto Salop Road

Follow the one-way system from the The Westwood pub and past Marks Autos

Turn left at NFU Mutual to the traffic lights

Turn right at the traffic lights and go up the High Street, keeping to the left towards The Raven roundabout

Take the second exit towards Guilsfield

Right into Guilsfield going past Derwen Garden Centre, staying on the B4392 to Arddleen

Get to the T-Junction at the other end of Arddleen and turn left towards Four Crosses/Oswestry

Head towards Four Crosses roundabout

Take the third exit into Four Crosses

Go straight over zebra crossing and past Lloyd Fraser buildings (on the right)

Turn right at the end of the road towards Llandrinio

Head straight to the T-junction at the end and turn left into Llandrinio, staying on the road and going over the bridge

Turn right towards Criggion/Trewern and past Admiral Rodney

Get to a junction and turn left towards Trewern (18-tonne weight limit and single-track lane)

Turn right at the T-junction on the A458 towards Welshpool

Head back to the Livestock Market, driving through Trewern and Buttington

During the day there will also be a vintage tractor run from Welshpool and back via Castle Caereinion, Berriew, Garthmyl, Caerhowel and Forden. Starting at midday, the vintage tractors are due to return at around 3pm.