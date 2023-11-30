Woman, 87, dies in hospital after crash involving two cars and bus near Shropshire border

The 87-year-old woman was driving a dark red Ford Fiesta when she was involved in a crash involving a blue Honda Civic and a white bus shortly after 7.30am on Monday.

It happened near Bank Farm Caravan Park on the A458 between Trewern and Middletown, a few miles north east of Welshpool.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The collision involved a blue Honda Civic and a white service bus, which were travelling towards the general direction of Shrewsbury, and a dark red Ford Fiesta which was travelling towards Welshpool.

"Tragically, the 87-year-old female driver and sole occupant of the Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and passed away in hospital later the same day.

"The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital. The bus did not have any passengers and the driver was uninjured."

The road was closed for around 12 hours while crash investigation work took place.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called on November 27, at approximately 7.33am, to reports of a road traffic collision near Middletown.

“We sent two emergency ambulances, one duty operational manager and an advanced paramedic practitioner to the scene where advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.

“We conveyed two patients by road to the Royal Shrewsbury hospital and the Royal Stoke University hospital for further treatment."

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has information that could help the investigation, to contact police.

They are especially appealing for anyone with dashcam, ring door-bell or CCTV footage along the A483 between Newtown and Welshpool and also the A458 between Welshpool and Bank Farm that may have seen or captured the blue Honda Civic travelling between 7am and 7:30am to come forward.

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting reference DP-20231127-028.