Person airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on main road

The A458 between Middletown and Trewern was closed throughout Monday following the collision that happened just after 7.30am.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the collision on the Welshpool to Shrewsbury road.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters discovered a casualty trapped in the wreckage of a vehicle.

Firefighters used specialised cutting equipment to release the casualty.

One person involved in the collision was airlifted to hospital.

AA roadwatch said that the road was still closed at 8pm for crash investigation work to take place.