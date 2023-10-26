Outside Oak Tree Barn

Oak Tree Barn in Guilsfield is being sold by Welshpool estate agents, Harry Ray & Company who say it is "arguably one of the finest barn conversations to come on the market".

The property is described as "high-tech and multi-functional" and contains an indoor leisure suite with a 40 foot salt water heated swimming pool.

It also boasts a bar, and BBQ room with extensive outdoor covered seating area and a six-person hot tub. The garage has room for four cars plus there are workshops, stores and an empty former dairy shed.

If that is not enough, the property also houses a cinema room with a 24 ft screen, which leads onto the landscaped garden that is home to a patio, amenity area and paddock.

Inside the house also has an office, elegant entrance hall and its own bar room, which is equipped with the very latest in sound systems, internet and TV.

There is also no shortage of mod cons in the Kenton Jones kitchen, with its zip tap, LPG range, American fridge/freezer, and double Belfast style sink, dishwasher and wine cooler.

Victoria Close from from Harry Ray & Company said: "Oak Tree Barn is an exceptional and outstanding property that can only be fully appreciated by inspection."