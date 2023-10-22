River levels yet to rise as aftermath of Storm Babet continues

Police said they had been dealing with a number of abandoned cars in the aftermath of Storm Babet. Picture: South Shropshire SNT

A number of flood warnings remain in place for the River Severn, the Teme, and the Rea Brook and Cound Brook – with the most serious kind, a warning of threat to life, issued for Llandrinio.

Some major roads have re-opened but flood barriers have been put up in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, with road closures in place in both towns.

In Shrewsbury the River Severn is not expected to peak until around 4pm this afternoon.

Flood barriers have gone up in Frankwell with a number of roads closed, while the Environment Agency said barriers for Coleham were 'prepared and ready if required'.

Road closures in Shrewsbury include Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Coleham Head Lane Closure, Atcham to Cross Houses, Chiltern Farm Lane, Berwick Road, Old Coleham, Victoria Avenue, Longden Coleham into the town centre, Williams Way, Roushill, Raven Meadows, and a lane closure on Smithfield Road.

Only this morning the fire service have been called to rescue a person from a vehicle stuck in flooding at Atcham bridge. One crew was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury at around 6.48am.

Shrewsbury's Frankwell and St Julians’ car parks are still closed with visitors to the town centre advised to walk, cycle or use the park and ride bus services to avoid queues.

It comes with reports of abandoned cars left on roads in the county – some due to impassable routes, and others damaged by flood water.

South Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Policing team posted a picture of a Mercedes car abandoned in the middle of B4365 near Culmington – they say it was "one of many today sadly".

The main road from Welshpool to Llanymynech has been re-opened. The A483 was opened around 8.30am according to Traffic Wales.

In Ironbridge The Wharfage, Jiggers Bank – due to ongoing roadworks, and the B4394 between Alscott railway bridge and Bluebell Lane railway bridge are all closed.

The River Severn is expected to peak at Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge at around 4.31 metres at 4.30pm today.

The Ironbridge peak is expected tomorrow at around 5.3 to 5.8 metres.

Current flood warnings, where flooding is expected, for the county include Maesbrook, Melverley, Pentre, Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton, along with Frankwell, and the showground.

In Mid Wales the severe warning is in place for Llandrinio, while flood warnings have been issued for Buttington, the River Severn area in Welshpool, Criggion, and Pool Quay, along with at the Lledan Brook in Welshpool and River Dee communities from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows.

A lower level flood alert is in place for the Dee catchment, the Upper Teme, the Rea Brook and Cound Brook, and the Tern and Perry catchments.

Meanwhile Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have reminded people not to report flooded roads, unless there is a danger to life.