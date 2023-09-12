Bus carrying 17 passengers involved in multi-vehicle crash near Welshpool

WAS were called to the multi-vehicle crash this morning

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A483 Welshpool to Berriew Road at 7.45am this morning.

Upon arrival, crews found a bus carrying 17 passengers, as well as two other motor vehicles were involved in the crash.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service assisted in releasing one person who was trapped in one of the vehicles, before they were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

Teams from Welsh Ambulance Service checked over the bus passengers who were subsequently cleared by an on-scene doctor.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today, at approximately 7:45am, to reports of a multi vehicle road traffic collision on the A483 Welshpool to Berriew Road.

“We sent two emergency ambulances, one duty operational manager and one locality manager to the scene where we were supported by the pre-hospital immediate care specialists from MEDSERVE Wales and colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled by road.

“We conveyed one patient to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.45am on Tuesday, September 12, the Newtown, Montgomery, Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion crews were called to an incident along the A483 from Welshpool to Berriew.

"A road traffic collision had occurred involving one bus carrying 17 passengers and two private motor vehicles.

"Crews assisted with gaining access to one trapped casualty in one of the private motor vehicles before they could be examined by the on-scene medical team, the casualty was then conveyed to hospital by road ambulance.

"All bus passengers were checked and cleared by an on-scene doctor. Dyfed Powys Police were also in attendance.