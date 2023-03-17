Plenty of adrenaline as company teams up with sporting events company

Clare Hanson, HR Manager at Wipak UK, with Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Sporting Events

The Welshpool-based packaging supplier announced this week that it will be backing Adrenaline Sporting Events to support events like the Owestry 10k, Welshpool 10k, and Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon.

As part of the new deal, Wipak UK employees will have unlimited free spaces in all of Adrenaline Sporting Events’ challenges, as well as active encouragement from their employer to volunteer at events too.

Clare Hanson, HR Manager at Wipak UK, said: “We are delighted to partner with Adrenaline Sporting Events to not only support an array of exciting events in our local community, but help improve wellbeing amongst our workforce and make competitive running and cycling more accessible.

“We are also encouraging staff to make a positive impact by getting involved as volunteer marshals, with volunteer hours acknowledged through our internal reward and recognition programme.”