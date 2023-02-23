Llandrinio Hall, in Llandrinio near Llanymynech

The house boasts some wonderful features including exposed beams, large sash windows and working shutters, original oak floorboards and a fabulous staircase.

The accommodation flows beautifully from the central living room which has a wood-burning stove, while the billiards room has wooden flooring, an open fireplace and is double aspect.

The cinema room has an open fireplace and has a soundproof floor and the family kitchen boasts farmhouse-style units, Norwegian granite worktops and quarry tiled flooring.

Doors lead through to the conservatory and dining area with fabulous views towards Rodney’s Pillar and over the formal gardens. The morning room is currently used as an office/playroom.

The beautiful, solid oak Caroleanne staircase rises from an inner hallway to the first floor where there are two good-sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Off a corridor are a further two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate wet room.

The second floor is split into two wings with two separate staircases from the first floor. On the one side, is a double bedroom and a large attic store. On the other wing are two double bedrooms with a landing in between.

The house is approached via a long lime tree avenue. To the front of the house is a gravel parking area. The main garden enjoys wonderful views and is laid out with a formal lawn with topiary yew hedges and a kitchen garden, opening to an orchard area. A private enclosed garden includes an outside chess set, but could serve well as a vegetable garden

Llandrinio has a petrol station with a village shop and post office, The Punch Bowl pub and a village hall.

The property is well located for wonderful walking, cycling, riding and fishing and the area has some highly regarded schools and a train station at nearby Welshpool.