Major hotel, Starbucks and Greggs development backed by planners

The hotel development site - from Google Streetview

Last summer KIM properties submitted a full planning and listed building application with Powys County Council to develop land at Moors Farm, Rhallt Lane, Welshpool, just to the west of A483.

The proposal could create up to 60 full and part time jobs, and the construction phase would also provide work for around 100 builders.

The scheme includes the partial demolition of Limekiln Cottage.

A listed building consent planning application was also needed due to Grade II listed lime kilns on the application site as well as two further Grade II listed buildings that are less than 250 metres away.

Welshpool Hotel Development Site - from UK Grid Reference Finder.

The plans had been withdrawn twice due to traffic volume concerns about the Buttington Cross roundabout, which has a turning for the A458, the main road between the Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

Planning officer Gwyn Humphreys said: “The submitted plans outlines that no similar mid-market branded hotel premises exist within the Welshpool area at present, and thus the proposed hotel development would cater to this ‘gap’ in the market.

“As such it is deemed the proposed hotel would add a new offer to accommodation within Welshpool.”

In August last year Welshpool town council discussed the application and said it was not against the development but did oppose the location.

It lodged an objection to it on grounds of “negative environmental impact, traffic congestion, and health and safety”.

A number of other objections were also submitted.

Mr Humphreys said: “Given that the vast majority of visitors to the site would travel via the trunk road network, the Welsh Government Highways Directorate has been consulted on the application and has confirmed it does not issue a direction in respect of the application.

“The local highway authority has also been consulted and has raised no objection subject to the inclusion of several conditions.

“The recommended conditions are noted to be reasonable and necessary and would help to ensure the proposed development does not cause any adverse or detrimental impact upon highway safety within the site’s vicinity.”

Mr Humphreys also said that the developers have agreed to pay a section 106 planning obligation of £20,000 towards the improvement of the Montgomery Canal towpath’s surface, between Welshpool town centre and the application site.

Mr Humphreys said: “Subject to the completion of the section 106 the proposed development is deemed to be acceptable in this regard and compliant with planning policy.and the recommendation is conditional consent.”