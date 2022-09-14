Grants handed to community groups after care home project shuts down

Phil Jones of MCCP presents a grant to Helen Hayes of Montgomery Church for the Tea and Talk project

The Montgomery Community Care Project (MCCP) had been working for 20 years, with the aim of creating a care home in the town.

Twice the group secured planning permission for the project, but funding issues meant neither were able to go ahead.

Earlier this year the trustees decided that with no prospect of building the home, and no suitable applicants to take over the charity, it would shut down.

The group decided that it would return its remaining funds to the community in the form of grants.

They have been awarded to local groups for projects where the aims and objectives are close to those of the MCCP.

MCCP secretary Paulene Jones said: “We would like to thank the very many people in Montgomery and the surrounding area who have over a very long period supported our project, and who were as disappointed as us that we were unable to bring a much-needed care facility to the town. We are delighted to report that grants have now been awarded towards 10 projects in the town which broadly meet our aims and ambitions."

She added: “We wish to say a very big thank you to all our volunteers, members, and the people who have supported us through the years, they have made it all worthwhile.”

Grants were awarded to: Montgomery Dementia Friends, to help and support people with dementia in the Montgomery area; Monty on Board, to help with the running of friendly, light-hearted board games afternoons; Friends of Montgomery Play Park, for the provision of a play facility specifically for disabled children; the Montgomery Crier magazine/newsletter, to help with publishing costs and providing news and information to residents of all ages; Montgomery Welfare Fund, to help with providing assistance where needed; Montgomery Education Foundation, towards help with educational needs not normally provided by the education authority; Montgomery Community Buildings Preservation Trust, to purchase hearing loop equipment for the Town Hall; Montgomery Bowling Club, towards coaching for juniors school and members; Montgomery Pre-School, to help with an 'adopt a Granny/Grandad' project; St. Nicholas Church, to help with the 'Tea and Talk' project, providing social contact for elderly or isolated residents, often in poor health.

Responding to the announcement of the grant Wendy Beaven from Montgomery Dementia Friends said: “Thanks to a generous grant from MCCP, we plan to introduce a varied programme of activities, to encourage our members to talk about their condition, discuss ways in which they may be helped, providing stimulation and an afternoon of interesting activities, as well as the much-loved music therapies already offered.”

Helen Hayes from Montgomery Church added: “The Tea and Talk group are very grateful to the MCCP for their support. This generous grant will go towards making a comfortable space for the group in the north transept.