Welshpool chef will star at food trade show which could attract 2,000 visitors

Stephen Griffiths: Picture Mandy Jones

Stephen Griffiths, Harlech’s Development Chef Manager, will take pride of place among the expert demonstrators at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru on March 2 and 3.

More than 70 food and drink producers from international household names to high quality artisans will exhibit at the free event for trade customers at Venue Cymru.

Welsh suppliers will stand side by side with the big name giants in the food world.

Top Welsh food wholesaler Harlech is expecting more than 2,000 visitors to the 43rd Expo after it had to be called off last year due to the pandemic.

Stephen said: “The Expo is the best time of the year and this year most of all after missing out in 2021 as we’ll be seeing everyone in one place again.

“We’ll be featuring our new Bwydlyn Select range along with our premium quality Brongain range but we’ll also be explaining what you can do with different cuts of meat from nose to tail.

“I’ll be demonstrating different recipes and styles from around the world using our products and I’ve also invited Essential Cuisine to provide their range of speciality sauces, rubs and seasonings to show the kind of variety that can be offered to our customers.

“It’s my role to support them to get the best out of what we supply and give them new ideas on how to get the most out of our products and perhaps bring that bit of theatre to your menu.”

Traders and businesses can attend the exhibition with current, prospective and existing customers, chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers and other foodservice industry professionals.

Harlech have also broadened its offer to include personal protective equipment for care home customers as well as cleaning and other non-food products.

Matt Flynn for Harleck said: “This year everyone is well aware of the economic situation and the effect of inflation on their business as their season starts.

“They’re looking at their costs and margins and we’re looking to help them engineer their recipes to make the most of our products."