Fire crews tackling barn blaze in Welshpool

Six appliances were sent to the fire at a business property at the Newtown end of the Maesydre recreation fields.

Crews from Welshpool, Montgomery, Llanfair and Llanfyllin are in attendance. Nobody has been hurt in the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "We're in attendance at the moment. Six appliances have been sent. No persons are involved."

Montgomery fire station tweeted: "Mobilised at 14:22 to commercial building fire in Welshpool along with @WelshpoolFire @LlanfairFire @LlanfyllinFire @NewtownFireStn."