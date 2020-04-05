Advertising
Fire crews tackling barn blaze in Welshpool
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a barn in Welshpool this afternoon.
Six appliances were sent to the fire at a business property at the Newtown end of the Maesydre recreation fields.
Crews from Welshpool, Montgomery, Llanfair and Llanfyllin are in attendance. Nobody has been hurt in the incident.
A fire service spokeswoman said: "We're in attendance at the moment. Six appliances have been sent. No persons are involved."
Montgomery fire station tweeted: "Mobilised at 14:22 to commercial building fire in Welshpool along with @WelshpoolFire @LlanfairFire @LlanfyllinFire @NewtownFireStn."
