Major road near Newtown closed in both directions after crash
A major road near Newtown has been closed after a road traffic collision.
By Luke Powell
Published
The A483 between Newtown and Dolfor is closed in both directions after a crash.
Motorists were warned to avoid the area with heavy traffic buildup due to the incident.
The AA's Traffic News website stated: "Road closed and traffic heavier than normal due to crash on A483 both ways from Newtown Bypass to Middle Dolfor road turn-off."
Dyfed Powys police has been contacted for information.