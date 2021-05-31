Youngest councillor takes over the Mayoral chain

Newtown's new Mayor, Councillor Richard Williams

Councillor Richard Williams, 26, takes over the reigns from Councillor David Selby the mayor for the past two years. The new deputy mayor is Councillor Joy Jones, who served as mayor from 2009 -2011.

Councillor David Selby said it had been an honour to serve the town and he looked forward to continuing working for the people of Newtown.

"It is with some sadness that I move on as so many of the traditional Mayoral events have been missed but I know that the Council and the town are now in good hands,"

He also paid tribute to deputy mayor, Councillor Richard White who he said had been a dedicated servant of the town for 17 years and had been a thoughtful and supportive deputy.

Councillor Williams said: "I thank councillors for entrusting me with the position of Mayor of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn and looked forward to continuing the efforts to rebuild Newtown as we come out of the Covid-19 pandemic."

"As we move out of the pandemic into a period of regeneration and building back stronger, I know we will make a lasting legacy through our many projects. The council will continue to work together, as a team,

to improve Newtown for our residents, businesses and visitors."