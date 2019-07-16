Lottery funds £99,000 grant for play area project

The Treowen community hall is one of 57 groups in Wales celebrating a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Community members developed a plan to help their community get healthier by providing a new, multi-use games space to use. The committee is made up of volunteers from the estate and local area, and they were delighted to hear that they successfully applied for a grant of £99,360.00.

Regina Buckley Robbins, chairman, welcomed the award, saying: “It was great news that we have been successful in achieving the award to build a multi use games area to replace the redundant, old tennis court at our Hall. It's going to bring free access and the opportunity to take part in various sporting activities to support the neighbourhood. Longer term this will give a chance to improve our health and well-being."

She said Treowen East is one of the wards Welsh government considered as a deprivation area.

"We are enormously grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund and to those who play the National Lottery. As a small charity this sum of money is going to make a big difference to us, now we will be able to carry out the necessary work,'' she added.

Work will now begin to replace the redundant tennis court with a multi-use games area which will offer children and young people a safe and accessible play facility. The project is intended to reduce isolation and antisocial behaviour by increasing opportunities for socialisation and provide further opportunities for younger people in the area.

Another Newtown based group, Mid Wales Housing Association Ltd successfully applied for £5,635 to work with residents to transform and improve an unused area of land presently connected with anti-social behaviour. The community gardening project will aim to transform it getting fitter themselves in the process.

In total 57 Communities in Wales are looking forward to their summer with a share of £722,115 grants from The National Lottery Community Fund this month, grants are made possible thanks to players of the National Lottery. You can find the full list attached above.