Stephen from Newtown scores with skills

Stephen Lewis, 23, from Newtown suffers with a neurological condition Dyspraxia that can affect coordination and balance, speech and finer motor skills, meaning basic things like running, walking and changing direction can be difficult.

As a child he was told it was unlikely he could play competitive sport. However he now plays for a team at Newtown AFC, and has been recognised as one of the UK's top disability footballers.

Now his work has been recognised by and nominated to join the Shaw Trust Disbality Power 100 list, that has previously featured Olympian Jonnie Peacock, and comedian Alex Brooker.

Stephen explained: "Growing up I was told it would be very unlikely I would play competitive sport, but I worked really hard with my physio and speech therapy for my whole childhood and teenage years.

"I got playing six a side football with my mates, but it wasn't until I joined the Community team at Newtown that my ability was picked up and through competing in games and tournaments around the country over the years, I have been recognized in the past 2 years for Disability Sport at county level.

"And now considered one of the top Disability Footballers in Wales and followed former Newtown and Liverpool midfielder Sean Highdale in being recognized as one of the UK's top disability footballers."

Stephen has been backed by former footballers, including his hero, former Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher.

He was highlighted by the Dyspraxia Foundation, before nominated for the Shaw Trust list by former Coventry and Birmingham forward Gary McSheffrey.

Stephen added: "If Successful and named In the list I would become the first footballer to represent Welsh Football on the list."