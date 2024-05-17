Council marks 50th anniversary with food bank donation

Councillors from Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council rallied together to donate a variety of essential items including food, toiletries, and other necessities.

What started as a goal to donate 50 items quickly surpassed expectations as councillors demonstrated their support, resulting in a generous outpouring of donations.

On Thursday, the Mayor of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn, Councillor John Byrne, personally delivered the contributions to the Salvation Army.

Alongside him were Colleen O'Brien, Charity Shop and Community Programme Manager, Leah Newnham, Assistant Manager, and Samantha Jones, Core Officer and Church Leader, representing both the town council and the Salvation Army.

"This act of giving exemplifies the ethos of our town council as we commemorate our 50th anniversary," said Councillor Byrne. "The overwhelming response from councillors underscores our shared commitment to supporting those in need within our community."

The donation comes as Councillor Byrne final's public engagement before stepping down from office next week.

"It felt fitting that my last official duty as Mayor should be in service to the Salvation Army, a charity close to my heart," he said.

The council offered its thanks to all councillors who contributed to the initiative.