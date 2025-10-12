Dr Piotr Dusza, who has been serving the Llanidloes community for more than 20 years, has applied to change the use of Unit 6c Derwen Fawr Business Park.

Dr Dusza says the new surgery would allow him to continue delivering essential NHS dental services. He also provides emergency dental care for the area, and this proposal will support his ability to maintain this vital service.

The application says the site offers a "clean, functional and adaptable" internal layout that is well-suited to accommodate the proposed new use as a dental surgery with minimal alterations.

Only internal alterations would be made, with no changes to the external appearance or footprint of the building.

A long-standing Llanidloes dentist has applied for permission to change the use of offices to a new dental surgery. Photo: Google

The internal layout would be reconfigured through the installation of lightweight, non-load-bearing stud partition walls to form dedicated clinical spaces, including surgeries, decontamination room, reception area, staff facilities, and associated storage.

All new partitions would be designed to be fully reversible, enabling the building to be returned to its original open-plan office layout with minimal works if required in the future.

The premises has been advertised by Morris, Marshall & Poole for let since June 12, 2024.

The proposal would generate approximately three full-time and two part-time jobs in the short term, with the potential to create a further two full-time positions as demand grows and an additional ground-floor surgery is brought into use. The surgery would be open from Monday to Friday 8.30am until 5pm.

The application says: “The proposed change of use of Unit 6C from B1 (office) to D1 (dental surgery) represents a sustainable and efficient reuse of an existing modern office building, requiring only minor, fully reversible internal alterations.

“The development will safeguard and enhance the provision of vital NHS dental services in Llanidloes, meeting a clear local need while supporting the creation and retention of employment opportunities

“The site is sustainably located, easily accessible by foot and vehicle, with on-site parking and proximity to the town centre, ensuring that the development aligns with Planning Policy Wales guidance on accessible community and health infrastructure.

“For these reasons, the proposed development is considered appropriate in planning terms, providing clear social, economic, and environmental benefits to the community of Llanidloes.”

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the plans by November 24.