Work to start on repairs to historic market hall

Powys County Council has been overseeing repair works on the Grade I listed Old Market Hall building in Llanidloes. The first phase of the works were completed earlier this year.

Further structural repairs, which will include the use of new technology to strengthen the stability of the building, will now be carried out after the council received listed building consent.

The application for listed building consent was submitted by Hughes Architects on behalf of the council.

The work, which will be split into three phases, will start on Monday and is planned for completion at the beginning of May 2024.

It will involve the erection of scaffolding, road closures and traffic lights while the work progresses through its various phases.

Councillor Jake Berriman, the council's cabinet member for a connected Powys, said: “It’s important that these works are carried out to ensure that this iconic building is protected for future generations.

“The phasing of the latest works has been difficult as the repair and redecoration works are required on each elevation of the building as we wanted to keep roads open and to maintain traffic flow in the town.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their patience while the works are carried out.”