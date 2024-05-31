Young people from Powys took to the stage for Eisteddfod yr Urdd

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Urdd gathers thousands of young people together to celebrate Welsh Culture at Maldwyn (Montgomeryshire).

And youngsters from Llanfair Caereinion, Llanidloes, Newtown and Welshpool were all pictured taking part by photographer Phil Blagg.

Urdd National Eisteddfod, Maldwyn 2024. Pupils from Guilsfield Primary School gave a ten minute Welsh presentation on Guilsfield School's Cymraeg Campus journey at the Welsh Goverment stand on Wednesday. Pictured left to right, Katlyn Davies, Saffron Hyland, Cadi Rooke and Daisy Swift Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB090-2024

Pupils from Ysgol Bro Caereinion, in Llanfair Caereinion, took part in the Welsh Learners Recitation Group.

Pupils from Guilsfield Primary School near Welshpool gave a 10 minute Welsh presentation on Guilsfield School's Cymraeg Campus journey at the Welsh Government stand on Wednesday.

Urdd National Eisteddfod, Maldwyn 2024. Pictured are pupils from Ysgol Bro Caereinion in the Welsh Learners Recitation Group. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB090-2024

Llanidloes High School came 3rd with Formula 1 in the Trio under 25's Disco Dance, Hip-Hop competition, where Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd, Newtown, and Newtown High School also competed.

Celebrity spotters also took the chance to meet Wales manager Rob Page.

Urdd National Eisteddfod, Maldwyn 2024. Pictured is Wales manager, Rob Page at the Eisteddfod. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB090-2024

Medals were awarded to Isabella Colby Browne and Melody Griffiths, as the main winners of the Welsh Learners competitions.

The Bobi Jones Medal (19-25 years old) was awarded to Isabella Colby Browne from Mold and the Young Learners Medal (Yr 10 and under 19) to Melody Griffiths from Wrexham.

Urdd National Eisteddfod, Maldwyn 2024. Pictured are Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd, Newtown in the Disco Dance, Hip Hop competition. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB090-2024

The Bobi Jones Medal and the Learners Medal acknowledges individuals who are committed to learning Welsh and who passionately promote the Welsh language.

Caitlin Brunt from Newtown was awarded second place and Alex McLean from Mold in third place.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd Maldwyn 2024 will be held in Meifod until Saturday (June 1).

The Urdd, Wales’s largest youth organisation, is celebrating the fact that 100,454 have registered to compete in the festival, more than ever before.

The Eisteddfod opened on Sunday, May 26 with performances from the primary school show (1pm and 4pm) and the secondary school show (7pm) with over 400 children in the cast of the primary school show.